LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Flea Market continues during Memorial Day weekend.
The event held at the Kentucky Exposition Center is the 40th annual Memorial Day Spectacular, the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are more than 500 booths with antiques, collectibles, jewelry, fragrances, clothing, crafts and home décor, among other items offered in the Expo Center's West wing.
Admission is free, but it costs $10 to park. If attendees make a purchase, they get $5 back.
The flea market is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. On Monday, the market runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
