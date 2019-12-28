LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Flea Market is ending the decade with antique treasures at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
The Kentucky Flea Market New Years' Spectacular features more than 1,000 booths with jewelry, crafts, candles, antiques, collectibles and furniture. The market has been a staple event for more than 45 years with many vendors participating for decades.
The show continues through from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Admission is free, but parking prices vary.
