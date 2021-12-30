LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Expo Center is hosting the largest flea market of the year.
The Kentucky Flea Market New Years Spectacular starts Thursday, Dec. 30, in the Expo Center's West Wing and Antique Pavilion.
Hours are from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.
More than 800 booths are set up with collectibles, antiques and more.
WWE Hall of Famer "Honky Tonk Man" will also be there.
The event is free to the public.
