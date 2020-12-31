LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's General Assembly session is scheduled to begin in-person next week.
Lawmakers from all over the commonwealth are expected to meet in Frankfort on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Minority Floor Leader Senator Morgan McGarvey said it's written in the state's constitution that they have to meet in-person. He cautions that things will look different though, with lawmakers wearing masks and social distancing.
He added that COVID-19 will be the first order of business.
"I think we're going to have to look at taking care of the people and businesses in Kentucky who've been hurt by this pandemic, and I think that should really be the focus of this General Assembly," McGarvey said.
McGarvey said lawmakers are getting vaccinated for a couple of reasons. He said state leaders want to set an example for those wary of the shot and that it's important to protect lawmakers and their communities as they meet in-person.
