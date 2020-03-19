LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers will suspend meeting for a week and work on a shortened scheduled to reduce possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.
Lawmakers will recess after finishing work at the capitol Thursday, Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne announced during a news conference.
Lawmakers will return to work March 26 to vote on the state's budget and other matters, then break until April 13. The session must finish by midnight April 15.
Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne say legislature will meet on a shortened schedule to reduce possible exposure to #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/CcRMA7vkAB— Lawrence Smith (@LASmithReports) March 19, 2020
The schedule could change depending on the severity of COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth, Stivers said. Both he and Osborne said lawmakers' priority remains the budget, but other important matters must be addressed, including possible aid to those affected by the virus.
The state Capitol remains closed to the public.
This story will be updated.
