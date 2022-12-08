LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is getting $5.8 million in federal funding to expand access to high-speed internet throughout the state.
According to a news release Thursday, those funds are part of an "Internet for All" grant, provided through the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Development (BEAD) program. That program provides $42.45 billion to states and U.S territories o expand high-speed internet access nationwide. It was part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
"High-speed internet is crucial for future job creation, education opportunities, high accessibility and economic endeavors," U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a news release. "I commend Gov. Beshear and his team for their efforts to expand high-speed internet access. They have displayed a great dedication to closing Kentucky's digital divide through their existing Better Kentucky Plan and their proposed Better Internet for Kentucky Plan."
Kentucky applied for the grant. The $5.8 million awarded to Kentucky will be used to:
- Identify unserved and underserved locations.
- Increase capacity of Kentucky's broadband office.
- Provide asset mapping to identify existing activities that support the project's goal and identify gaps in access, affordability and adoption.
- Collaborate with Kentucky's state digital equity plan.
- Generate local engagement with unserved, underserved and underrepresented communities to better understand barriers to adoption.
"Expanding access to reliable, high-speed internet will improve the lives of Kentuckians and support our future economic growth," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement. "I'm grateful to the Biden-Harris administration for this 'Internet for All' grant, which, when coupled with our already historic investments in broadband infrastructure, will bring transformational change to the commonwealth and benefit Kentuckians for generations to come."
