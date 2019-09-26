LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Kentucky just got a big shot in the arm to help catch sexual predators.
According to a news release from the office of Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, the state has been awarded a $1.4 million federal grant to expand its Sexual Assault Cold Case Unit.
Those funds are expected to be used to help solve cases from the state's Sexual Assault Forensic Exam (SAFE) kit backlog discovered in 2015.
It is the second such U.S. Department of Justice grant Beshear's Office of Victims Advocacy has received, according to the news release.
"Seeking justice for victims of sexual assault has been a top priority for my office and today we are taking another significant step forward in our mission's work," Beshear said in a statement. "We are grateful for this funding, which will help us expand on the successful work of our Cold Case Unit by providing additional resources to analyze these cases, link more serial offenders and ultimately make our Commonwealth safer."
Beshear's office says the funds will be used to hire another investigator and a crime analyst for the Cold Case Unit. Money will also be used to perform specialized DNA testing on kits for which a DNA profile has been developed but there is no identified perpetrator.
"While Kentucky has made significant strides forward, a more innovative, comprehensive approach to the investigations of sexually violent predators is necessary to achieve justice on behalf of all sexual assault survivors," said Carey Aldridge, a spokeswoman for Beshear's Office of Victim Advocacy, in a statement. "We are appreciative of our grant partners and of the Department of Justice for their continued investment, which will enhance and complement our existing services under the Kentucky Sexual Assault Kit Initiative."
