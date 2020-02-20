LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky Golf Hall-of-Famer was picked to lead Crescent Hill Golf Course.
Metro Council approved a contract for George "Moe" Demling to operate the course. Demling previously worked as the PGA Professional at Long Run Golf Course.
"I am excited to get started at Crescent Hill," Demling said in a press release from Mayor Greg Fischer's Office on Thursday. "It is where I learned to play golf as a kid, so this opportunity feels like I'm completing the circle. I look forward to passing the skills that I learned at Crescent Hill on to the next generation of golfers. The future is bright for golf in Louisville."
Crescent Hill lost nearly $34,000 in Fiscal Year 2018, and the city estimated it required $200,000 in "critical investment needs," including fairway grass improvements and drainage work.
The agreement now means eight of the city's 10 courses have contracts for operations. Council approved six contracts earlier this month.
Last year, city officials began looking at ways to save money at the courses by combining operations.
The city lost $1.2 million in fiscal year 2019 at the golf courses.
