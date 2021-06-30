LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in history, June is "Pride Month" in Kentucky.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed a proclamation Wednesday declaring it "Pride Month."
"Kentucky cannot reach its full potential if all people don't feel supported to be themselves. Every single Kentuckian counts and no one should face discrimination or harassment because of who they are or whom they love," the proclamation reads, in part.
Pride Month is celebrated in June across the country to honor the Stonewall Riots, which began in June 1969.
