LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear celebrated the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine, he also reported 17 new deaths and 1,802 coronavirus cases across the state Monday.
“Today is the most exciting day that I’ve had, I think that we as a commonwealth have had, since March 6, when we had our first diagnosed COVID case,” Beshear said.
Monday marked the first day that healthcare workers across Kentucky received COVID-19 vaccinations as the largest vaccination effort in U.S. history began.
“Today marks the beginning of the end of COVID-19," Beshear said in a news release Monday. "We are going to defeat this virus in 2021. This is a moment that we have hoped for and prayed for. The effectiveness of this Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine that’s going to follow is nothing short of a modern medical miracle."
Jefferson County continued to top the list of Kentucky counties with the most cases, with 346 on Monday.
The state's positivity rate, a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, rose slightly for the first time in 11 days from 8.52% on Sunday to 8.58% on Monday, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
The 17 deaths reported Monday bring the state's death toll to 2,224 since the pandemic began in March. Among the victims Monday were two men, ages 55 and 59, from Oldham County, and two women, ages 37 and 74, and a 77-year-old man from Jefferson County.
As of Monday 1,712 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, while 441 patients were being treated in intensive care units and 243 were on ventilators, according to Kentucky Public Health.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 224,890 confirmed cases reported since March, more than 32,000 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
