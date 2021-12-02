FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Public health officials said there is no sign yet of the omicron variant in Kentucky. And while there is concern across the globe about the new COVID-19 mutation, Gov. Andy Beshear said during his Thursday briefing it is the delta variant that is still making more Kentuckians sick.
“It's not done with us. We can't be done with it,” Beshear said. “We had over 3,000 cases for the first time since Oct. 1 yesterday. I anticipate we will have over 2,000 cases again today. We are seeing cases escalate.”
Beshear said the positivity rate has risen above 8%, and hospitals across the state are seeing more COVID-19 patients. He said part of the reason for the increase may be waning immunity, so he is urging Kentuckians to get booster shots.
Beshear also acknowledged growing COVID-19 fatigue and warned against easing safety practices such as social distancing and masking in indoor public spaces.
“Typically, behavior around this time of year changes," he said. "It gets colder. We come inside. We have lots of holiday gatherings. But I do think people -- whether it’s omicron or the fact that our deltas cases are going up -- ought to say, ‘Let’s keep it up.'”
As for the omicron variant, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said Kentucky has not yet seen a case. But he said it's not a matter of if but when omicron appears.
“It is important to be careful and concerned," he said. "It is not a time to panic. We have much better tools now than when this pandemic started last year."
Stack said the potential impact of omicron is still unknown.
“Will it make the virus more transmissible? Will it spread more easily between people?" he said. "We don't know if it will make the disease more severe."
Stack said getting the vaccine is the single most important step to take to protect against any of the coronavirus variants.
“Right now, we know that the vaccine is still incredibly effective," Stack said. "And, if you get boosted, (it's) really incredibly effective."
Beshear said he wishes he had more authority to fight the virus. The General Assembly limited his emergency powers after he closed businesses and took other measures to combat the virus last year.
“With cases increasing, certainly I would have required school systems to have universal masking. I think it's a no-brainer,” he said. “What we would do in other areas, you always have to weigh the quality of the steps you’re taking times the people who are willing to do it.”
