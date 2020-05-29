FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said there are no plans right now to send in the National Guard to assist Louisville Police with the protests that have rocked downtown.
After violent clashes between protesters and police on Thursday night, Beshear urged demonstrators to remain calm as they called for justice.
“I'm, and I hope everybody else, is listening and hearing, and that violence isn't necessary,” Beshear told reporters during a briefing at the Capitol.
The governor said there has been no request to send in the National Guard, but more than 50 state police officers and their equipment are assisting LMPD.
“That's just to make sure that we can keep peace, that people can be heard who need to be heard,” he said. “But that we don't let a rogue element turn, turn a protest that is calling for justice into something violent.”
Beshear said he is concerned that outside elements may try to create trouble between the two sides.
“Because that's what they want, and then they're going to get out of the way because they want harm to both," he said. "Let's not give them that.”
Beshear said the protests are partly the result of fatigue and frustration after years of inequity.
“We're laying bare the problems in our society, and we need to recognize them. We also have to commit to do something about them,” he said.
Beshear promised that he is committed to listening and working to address those problems, including the healthcare inequities exposed by COVID-19. African Americans have made up a disproportionate number of deaths from the virus.
“It shouldn't take a once-in-an-every-hundred-year pandemic for us to do something about it,” said Beshear.
But as Louisville braces for perhaps another weekend of unrest, Beshear said the state police will maintain a presence.
“If the city of Louisville, for keeping things peaceful, needs that help they'll be there," he said.
