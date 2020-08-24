LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that Kentucky recorded more COVID-19-related deaths last week than ever before, and he warned that the state may see even higher numbers.
The state reported 63 deaths for the week that ended Saturday.
The governor on Monday also reported 373 new cases of COVID-19 and four related deaths, and he said weeks with more deaths are likely.
“This is a war,” he said.
The state has recorded an average of about 4,000 cases in each of the last six weeks, and Beshear said that with a mortality rate of 2%, COVID-19 was likely to produce 80 deaths per week.
“It’s going to be a tough month,” he said.
Beshear also said that while the state appears to have hit a new plateau — cases have ranged from 3,772 to 4,333 in the last six weeks — he is worried about complacency.
The state previously had reached a plateau, of about 1,000 cases per day, for about three months, but when people let their guard down, cases spiked to the current level, Beshear said, and he worried that people will become complacent again.
The problem, he said, is that the state is at a much higher plateau now, which means complacency could easily produce the kind of case spike that has overwhelmed some other states.
“Please, don’t get tired,” Beshear pleaded. “Pick it up. … Lives depend on it.”
Sixty-nine of the cases reported Monday were in Jefferson County, as were two of the four deaths.
In a hopeful sign, Beshear said the state’s positivity rate, or the share of tests that come back positive, continues to fall. It was 4.77% Monday, or slightly below the 5% threshold at which point health experts say mitigation measures can be relaxed.
Indiana
The state of Indiana reported 688 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 87,592.
The Indiana State Department of Health said five more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,008. To date, 1,002,038 tests have been reported to ISDH.
Indiana's seven-day coronavirus positivity rate is 7%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, and its total positivity rate is 5.6%.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 1,601 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 997.
