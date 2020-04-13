LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Retired law enforcement officers and first responders can now wear the badge again in Kentucky without restrictions.
The relaxed restrictions come after Gov. Andy Beshear signed an order for retired police, firefighters, first responders and other EMS workers to help communities deal with COVID-19.
In the past, those public workers who wanted to come out of retirement had to wait, and sometimes had to be re-certified. But they can now return more easily and quickly, without jeopardizing their retirement benefits.
The order remains in effect until the State of Emergency is lifted.
