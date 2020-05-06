LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Harvest delivered a tractor-trailer loaded with food to a historic church in west Louisville.
Metro Councilman President David James and more than a dozen volunteers with King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church in the California neighborhood wore masks and formed a makeshift assembly line to unload several hundred boxes of food Wednesday morning.
"We're unloading the truck and getting food ready to be able to distribute it to people in the neighborhood during this COVID-19 emergency," said James, who represents District 6. "Trying to make sure people are fed and have food on their table."
Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Charles Elliott reached out to Kentucky Harvest and asked for help for families who are struggling as a result of the pandemic.
"Rev. Elliott and the church have been like a center stone of our west Louisville Community," James said. "I mean, he's just a legend, and for him to be able to work out a deal with Kentucky Harvest, to let the church be the location where people come to get food, it's just an amazing legacy for Pastor Elliott and the church."
The food was desperately needed for members of the community, James said.
"We're at a time that we've never seen in our country," he added. "This virus has really shut down everything. In doing so, over 600,000 Kentuckians have lost their jobs."
Across the country, unemployment systems are overloaded with new claims, James said.
"That means there are a lot of people in desperate need," James said. "We are doing the best we can to get people food in this time of need. It's just something that has to be done,"
Kentucky Harvest's donation provided enough food to provide meals for several hundred families, James said.
Louisville attorney and Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green, who represents District 1, also helped unload food at the church Wednesday morning.
