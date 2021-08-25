LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky health care workers are being honored as heroes this week.
Gov. Andy Beshear declared this Health Care Heroes Appreciation Week. He said it's the perfect time for people to show gratitude for all of the hard work people who work in health care do everyday.
On Wednesday, Beshear joined Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer for a "Blessing of the Hands" ceremony at Mary and Elizabeth Hospital.
"Each and every day, our friends, neighbors, brothers, sisters, parents and sometimes even our kids are in your care," Beshear said. "Despite it having lasted more than 18 months, you show up every day to give them your very best."
Hospital administrators are asking people to show patience. Some hospitals are having to hold patients in the ER or delay tests because of staffing shortages.
