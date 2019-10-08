LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Public Health is urging the public to stop using e-cigarettes or any other vaping product as it investigates several cases of serious illness that it says may be connected to the practice.
The move comes just over a week after Metro Louisville officials also asked the public to stop using e-cigarettes.
According to a news release from the state health department, 25 cases of illness are currently under investigation in Kentucky -- all of which involve a history of e-cigarette use.
Patients are experiencing respiratory symptoms, which include a cough, shortness of breath and fatigue -- and these symptoms typically worsen over a period of days or weeks until the patient is admitted into the hospital. Additionally, patients may experience fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, chest pain and loss of appetite.
The health department admits that no cause for the illness has been identified in all of the cases -- and in two of those cases, vaping has been ruled out entirely as a cause. But the department says at least four cases are probably tied to vaping, and vaping has been definitively identified as the cause of one case.
The confirmed case involves a man in his early 30s who said he used vaping products with nicotine, but no THC or synthetic cannabinoid.
The health department says that across the United States, there have been 18 confirmed deaths in 15 states, and at least 1,080 confirmed and probable cases of vaping-related illnesses in 48 states, plus the U.S. Virgin Islands.
"Most of the cases have occurred in youth and young adults," the news release states. "This may be because young people are more likely to use e-cigarettes than older adults."
"It is of critical importance that we keep these devices out of the hands of young people," said Adam Meier, Secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, in a statement. "While we already know the negative outcomes of smoking, the short- and long-term effects of e-cigarettes is relatively unknown. What we do know is that these products contain nicotine, often at high levels, which is highly addictive and habit-forming, and may lead to a lifetime of use. What we are also finding anecdotally is that young people are more likely to use black market products, illicit drugs or other harmful substances which are often a contributing factor to the acute respiratory illnesses we are seeing associated with these devices."
Last week, Dr. Sarah Moyer, the director of Louisville's Department of Public Health and Wellness, issued her own dire warning against the use of vaping products.
"Our message is simple: vaping is not safe," she said, in a statement. "This outbreak of e-cigarette-related injury and death is disproportionately hitting young people and it's something we've never seen before."
