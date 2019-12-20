LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six people are now reported dead from the flu in Kentucky.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health recently released updated fatality numbers. Five of the deaths were people 18 or older and one death was someone under 18.
Over the past week, 814 new cases of the flu were reported, bringing the total up to more than 2,400.
In Indiana, four people have died of flu-related illnesses.
Louisville health officials have said that everyone 6 months and older should get a flu shot to protect themselves and others.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that the flu has killed between 12,000 and 61,000 people annually in the U.S. since 2010.
Related:
- Kentucky reaches 'regional outbreak' status as flu cases rise
- Louisville health officials report first flu death of season
- Louisville's chief physician urges public to get vaccinated after city's first flu-related death
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.