LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A museum enshrining one of Kentucky's favorite sports is closing it current location.
Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame is closing in Elizabethtown because of financial issues. After more than a decade, the museum is planning to shut its doors as operation costs increased to more than $10,000 a month. The search for a new location is underway.
"It's very sad, its intent was to be here forever," said Rick Walters, who serves on the board of directors for Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame. "Utilities, there was a mortgage payment that was being paid off, very steep."
The hall of fame is located in a former church. Recently, the property was purchased for $575,000. No plans have been announced as to what could replace the museum.
Benefactors and donors allowed the museum to stay afloat, including a $300,000 donation from Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn.
"It's tough for museums and museums can't survive on people coming into take a walk-through and tour, you can't generate enough income," Walters said.
164 people have been inducted into the Hall of Fame with the 11th annual class being welcomed in this weekend. Though a new location hasn't been determined, it will include some upgrades. The board of directors want to focus on updated displays and technology for its exhibits at its new location.
"See more of a presence of the ball on the internet, the website where you can interact, that is where the next steps need to be," Walters said.
Mayor Jeff Gregory would like to keep the Hall of Fame in Elizabethtown, but he also wants more people to enjoy it throughout the state.
"I think the best format for them is to figure out a way to get out on the road with it and let people in eastern Kentucky and western Kentucky see what they have to offer and the different displays," Gregory said.
Walters admits the 2023 induction ceremony could be the last one for a while as a new location remains up in the air.
"I think down the road we'll see bigger and better things and hopefully that will be the case," Walters said.
The museum is expected to stay open until at least next summer.
The 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 12 at the Historic State Theater at 209 W. Dixie Avenue in Elizabethtown. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the ceremony starts an hour later. Tickets are $25 each. To purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.