LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Deaths on Kentucky highways increased in 2020 even though many experts believe fewer cars were on the road because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A report released Thursday by the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety said 2020 was the worst year for deaths on the highway since 2017.
Last year, 78 people lost their lives on Kentucky highways compared to 732 in 2019.
Below is a list of recent years and total fatalities
- 2015: 761
- 2016: 834
- 2017: 782
- 2018: 724
- 2019: 732
- 2020: 778
While experts say there were fewer cars on the roadways because of COVID-19-related restrictions, it also meant speeds increased.
"Higher speeds, increase instances of reckless driving: Those are definitely things that could play a part here in Kentucky," Kentucky Assistant State Highway Engineer Jason Siwula said.
According to the report, 57.1% of the fatal wrecks involved someone not wearing their seatbelt. Nearly 16% of the wrecks involved alcohol.
“While numbers are important to identify potential issues and areas of concern, highway safety is not all about numbers. It’s about people,” Gray said. “These are fathers, mothers, sisters and brothers who left loved ones behind. These lives could have possibly been saved with the simple snap of a seat belt."
The data is preliminary at this point from 2020 and will be finalized in a report in April.
