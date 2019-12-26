LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — More people are dying in car crashes in Kentucky.
So far in 2019, 709 people have died in crashes on the state's highways, which is more than the amount of traffic fatalities in 2018.
In more than half of the fatal crashes in 2019, the victim was not wearing a seat belt.
Historically, there is a spike in fatal crashes during the final weeks of the year as people travel for the holidays. Several police departments in Kentucky get more funding from the state to cover extra patrols during the holidays, and, ahead of New Year's Eve, the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety is encouraging everyone to driver sober.
Safe Ride Kentucky is teaming up with the Kentucky Distillers' Association to give out $10 ride credits through Lyft. Impaired individuals 21 and over can use the Lyft app to enter the promo code SAFERIDEKY2020 to claim a free ride between the weekend before Christmas and New Year's Day.
