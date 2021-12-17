LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Multiple equine organizations have come together to help horse owners affected by last week's tornado outbreak.
Equine and ag-specific donations are being accepted at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.
Donations can be dropped off from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kentucky Department of Agriculture employees have created a list of items needed immediately.
This includes buckets, wheel barrows, water hoses, hay bags and first aid supplies.
Donations will begin being delivered to specific counties on Tuesday. For more specific equine donation needs, there is a list online that includes what every county is looking for.
