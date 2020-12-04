LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- During his press briefing Thursday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the first Kentuckians could be vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as mid-December.
Upon approval from the FDA, the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed to 11 Kentucky hospitals. Locally, that includes UofL Health, Norton Healthcare and Baptist Health Louisville.
"Even if you're not a part of this very first shipment, it's exciting that there is a shipment," Beshear said Thursday.
The first round of vaccines in Kentucky will be divided into thirds, according to Beshear. He said two-thirds will go to those in long-term care facilities and the other third will be divided amongst those 11 hospitals.
The initial hospital locations were chosen because of storage space and freezer capabilities. The Pfizer vaccine is shipped with at least 975 doses at one time, and it must be stored in an ultra-cold freezer. This first round being shipped to hospitals is only available for employees. There's no exact answer yet on when the general public could get a vaccine.
"The important thing to remember is this is our first shipment, and we fully anticipate getting more of this vaccine," said Dr. Jason Smith with UofL Health.
Smith said he believes the vaccine will be very positive and is excited for employees to be able to take it.
"To have an opportunity to get this vaccine so they're not taking it home to their families I think is an immense step in trying to get back to some normalcy," he said.
These health care systems said there is a tiered, hierarchy system in place to determine who will receive the vaccine first since this first shipment will not be enough to cover all frontline workers.
"It's really less about your job or your position and it was all about what your exposure risk is in the health system," said Dr. Joseph Flynn with Norton Healthcare.
Other hospitals agree. It will be those most high-risk and most likely to be exposed working in ICU or COVID-19 wards who will be first in line.
"We are not going to consider if someone has had the infection," Smith said. "We are not going to consider if they've got circulating anti-bodies. We will offer them the vaccine if they're in those high tier, high-risk areas."
Norton, UofL Health, Baptist Health Louisville and UK Healthcare in Lexington said the vaccine will not be mandatory for employees, but it is encouraged.
UK Healthcare in Lexington is another location in Kentucky that's part of this first shipment. Leaders there say the Kentucky Department of Public Health will be able to keep track of supply and receive data on who has been vaccinated.
The Pfizer vaccine comes in two parts. The second is administered 21 days after the first shot. Doctors said it will be critical to make sure employees show up for round two. That booster will not come with the first shipment but will be expected soon after.
