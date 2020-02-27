LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A bill that would allow emergency medical services around Kentucky to receive more federal funds for ground ambulance runs has passed the state House of Representatives.
House Bill 8 was approved by a 91-0 vote Thursday and now heads to the state Senate for consideration. If the legislation becomes law, EMS crews would be allowed to assess a fee that would be used to enhance Medicaid payments for ambulance runs.
Medicaid is a mostly federally funded health insurance program primarily for the poor, pregnant women and people with disabilities.
After looking at how similar legislation has benefited EMS in Tennessee, Rep. Rob Rothenburger, R-Shelbyville, one of the bill's cosponsors, said House Bill 8 is expected to result in thousands — "if not millions" — of additional dollars.
"Kentucky, like many other states, can take full advantage of the federal government’s enhanced Medicaid payment program and realize thousands of additional dollars through their EMS service so that we can continue to deliver emergency medical care to the sick and injured throughout the commonwealth," Rothenburger said.
