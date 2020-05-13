LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky House candidate who pleaded guilty to drunken driving said she will stay in the race.
Monteia Mundy pleaded guilty to the DUI charge this week.
Authorities dropped charges of leaving the scene of an accident.
Police said Munday told them she got behind the wheel after she had a drink and took a prescription drug without realizing that one of the drug’s side effects was disorientation.
Mundy apologized and said she'll remain a Republican candidate for the Kentucky House seat for the 88th District, which includes includes part of Fayette County.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.