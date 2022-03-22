LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Legislation that would detail how Kentucky teachers educate their students about history — particularly on issues related to race and gender — is another step closer to becoming law.
The bill aims at incorporating a series of historical documents and speeches into the classroom work by Kentucky students, a response to the national debate over critical race theory.
A House committee approved the "Teaching American Principles Act," bill Tuesday.
Supporters said the documents and speeches listed in the measure would offer a strong foundation for social studies work by middle and high school students. Democrats opposing the bill called it a state overreach into curriculum decisions they said should be left to local school districts.
During Tuesday's hearing, not all speakers were able to present to the committee.
When one man spoke up against that, the chair of the committee, Rep. Regina Huff, R-Williamsburg, kicked him out.
"Ma'am, this is an important bill," the man in the audience said. "I cannot believe that you're going to shut down commentary."
"Well, we have no other alternative," Huff said. "We're pressed on time. Gentleman, make your exit please."
"I'll be quiet," the man responded.
"No, make your exit please," Huff said in response.
The bill now heads to the House. If approved, it will head to Gov. Andy Beshear's desk.
