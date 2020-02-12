LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State legislators are cracking down on companies that sell vaping products to minors, and Kentucky's largest school district is helping to lead the charge.
On Wednesday morning, a Kentucky House committee unanimously approved a bill that would ban selling flavored and high-nicotine vaping products to those under 21 years old. It would also track people buying large amounts of vaping products to stop adults buying and selling to kids.
Jefferson County Public Schools has been pushing for the move.
"We support this bill as an important first step in curbing the availability of flavored e-cigarettes products to youth," said Abby Piper, a spokeswoman for JCPS. "JCPS is one of 11 districts now that have filed suit against the manufacturers of this product, and one of the reasons that we have done so along with our brothers and sisters across the state is its become a school safety issue for us."
A separate bill to increase the tax on vaping products got committee approval Tuesday.
The House will now vote on both bills.
