FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky House Democrats will hold a series of public hearings, beginning Monday, to receive input as to which workers should receive bonuses for risking their lives during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state may set aside $400 million in American Rescue Plan funds for the hero bonuses, and first responders, front-line medical staff, grocery store workers and teachers are among those being considered for the money.
But Democrats said there are also others who took risks and should perhaps share in that reward.
“There may be groups out there that we are not thinking about,” House Minority Floor Leader Rep. Joni Jenkins said. “Are there people out there who put their lives at risk during a time when we did not know very much at all about this disease and how easily it was spread?”
The first of two public hearings is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Capitol Annex. The other will be Dec. 15.
“We're going to try to be as equitable as possible in our recommendation,” said Rep. Buddy Wheatley, the Covington Democrat who will chair what is being called the Essential Workers Work Group.
“We're going to be as fair as we can, and we want to hear from the people themselves to tell their stories. Because we feel like perhaps that's not been done yet.”
But it is unclear what the hearings will accomplish. Republicans hold super-majorities in both chambers and said they are working on their own plan for hero bonuses. Republican Sen. Ralph Alvarado filed a bill late in the recent special session that did not gain traction.
“The Republicans in the House and the Senate have been working on this for months," Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer told WDRB News in October. "We had legislative committee hearings on it."
But Democrats insist the hearings will be helpful.
“All members are invited to attend, and we hope they do,” Wheatley said. “And if they do, they certainly will learn some things.”
Jenkins said, if nothing else, the hearings will result in an exchange of ideas.
“I think this is a way of educating the public and educating all 138 members of the legislature on what great jobs Kentuckians did throughout this pandemic,” she said.
People can sign up to speak or submit written testimony by emailing Shellee Hayden in the Kentucky House Democratic Caucus at Shellee.Hayden@lrc.ky.gov.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.