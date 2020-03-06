LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers made a big step Friday toward deciding how to spend your tax dollars. The House passed a two-year budget that makes changes to the governor's plan.
House Republicans crafted the plan, but there was strong bipartisan approval to the nearly $24 billion state spending plan with a vote of 86-10. Not everyone embraced the plan, but both parties agree there is generally more good than bad.
"There's some very admirable parts of this budget that was explained to us today, and there are some borderline irresponsible parts of this budget," Rep. Mckenzie Cantrell, D-Louisville, said.
The proposal does make changes to the budget proposed by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. It does not give teachers a $2,000 across-the-board raise, which was a key campaign pledge from him last year. The governor said the salary boost is needed to overcome a shortage of teachers. Instead, the budget gives a raise of at least 1% to all public employees.
Final vote 86-10. Budget plan now goes to the Senate which will make changes. The two chambers will have to agree on a final version. pic.twitter.com/ivijuyzbhU— Lawrence Smith (@LASmithReports) March 6, 2020
"We're not making all the cuts that we used to make, and we're moving forward, and we're giving our employees a pay raise," said Rep. John Blanton, R-Salyersville.
The House plan also scaled back Beshear's proposal to add more social workers. The budget allows for 100 new social workers, but that's less than a third of what the governor wanted. But the deal does offer salary enhancements to hire and retain more of them working in child protective services.
"We need at least 350 as the governor's budget would have had, because the main problem that social workers experience is burnout," said Rep. Angie Hatton, D-Whitesburg.
The House version goes beyond the governor's proposal for school-safety funding. It would provide nearly $49 million over two years to hire an additional 400 school counselors. There is also more than $18 million to finance school building upgrades.
"We appreciate that this budget has gone quite a ways toward funding school security," Hatton said.
But Louisville area lawmakers, including House Minority Floor Leader Joni Jenkins, are alarmed the plan does not include funding for Waterfront Park.
"That is the front door to not only our city but to this state," she said.
The top-ranking Democrat in the House said there's a lot of common ground on the spending plan, but Jenkins said lawmakers should consider more revenue so the state can "move forward more quickly in education and social services."
The only major new revenue source is a proposed tax increase on vaping and tobacco products, which would raise nearly $50 million over two years. And some lawmakers not happy there is no plan for sports betting. Lexington Democrat Rep. Kelly Flood called it an untapped source.
"Our people are asking us to look very seriously at what now the Supreme Court has said is legal," she said.
A bill to legalize sports wagering has been stalled in the House. It would generate an estimated $22 million to $25 million in yearly revenue, its supporters have said.
The House plan does make the state's full payment to public pension system.
Beshear said he is generally pleased but said he'll fight to restore some cuts, especially the larger teacher raise.
"With other states offering $2,000 raises, we are at a competitive disadvantage if we do not do it," he said.
The measure now goes to the Republican-dominated Senate, which will put its imprint on the budget. The differences will likely be ironed out by legislative leaders in a conference committee, and that's where the real battle may come.
