LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill aimed at strengthening the voting process in Kentucky is close to becoming law.
Senate Bill 216 would require county clerks to switch to paper only ballots by 2024, double the number of counties that are audited and requiring surveillance cameras to watch ballots overnight. The cameras would not watch how people vote.
"If someone gets a key and gets in, we're going to find out who it is and we're going to put them in jail," Secretary of State Michael Adams said.
Adams said this reform would help Kentuckians further trust the democratic process.
It passed through the House on Thursday afternoon, and with minor adjustments made in the House, it would still need one more OK from the Senate. But the main leg work is done.
