LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky House has approved spending $6.13 million over the next two years to support the University of Louisville’s recent acquisition of local health care assets, including Jewish Hospital.
The money would allow the university to repay interest and principal on a $35 million loan the state also plans to provide to support of the health care deal.
Both the loan and the $6.13 million toward the loan's debt service are part of the same piece of legislation, House Bill 99, which the House approved by a vote of 86-7.
The university has said it needs the $35 million to implement a three-year turnaround plan of the health care assets.
The KentuckyOne Health properties, which also include Frazier Rehabilitation Institute, Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital and Our Lady of Peace, were losing about $50 million a year as a group, and the health system had been trying to sell them for more than two years.
Before U of L stepped in to buy them, the eventual closure of Jewish Hospital was a possibility, a KentuckyOne spokesman acknowledged.
The medical facilities, especially the 462-bed Jewish Hospital, are critical to the university and serve as a staging area for many School of Medicine-related functions, including cardiology, organ transplantation and neurosurgery services.
House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, said in a news release Wednesday that the House approved the $6.13 million because losing Jewish Hospital “would put the UofL School of Medicine’s research status in jeopardy.”
House Bill 99 also would authorize $35 million in bonds that would enable the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority to loan U of L $35 million toward the health care deal. The university would have to pay back the money over 20 years, though up to half of the loan can be forgiven if certain conditions are met, Wednesday's release read.
The bill still has to be approved by the Kentucky Senate and signed by Gov. Andy Beshear.
