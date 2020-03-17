LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - Not only is the Coronavirus impacting those who work with people every day but also those who work with animals.
The Kentucky Humane Society has seen a decrease in animal adoptions over the last week and has made some changes. The shelter is now limiting the number of people allowed inside its adoption centers to 10.
Also, while it's still accepting donations, people are being urged to donate monetarily online and place any pet food and blanket donations outside.
Probably the biggest change: Volunteers are now asked to stay home.
“At this point we are saying, ‘We love our volunteers,’ but we are asking them to please stay away. Right now we just want to have our essential staff take care of our animals. Making sure to keep our staff healthy and our volunteers healthy," said Humane Society spokesperson Andrea Blair.
The organization helped place more than 4,000 animals last year, animals that often came from other shelters.
While volunteers are asked to stay home, the Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville will still allow its volunteers to take care of its foals.
Spay and neuter surgeries will also be limited, and all planned fundraising events have been cancelled.
“We are definitely seeing adoptions decreasing as more and more people are staying home, but adoptions are ... critical to save lives,” said Blair.
For donation information: https://www.kyhumane.org/
