LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society has opened a pet food bank to help pet owners who have lost a job or income because of the pandemic.
More than 100 pet owners stopped by for cat and dog food on the first day of the COVID-19 pet food bank Monday. The pet food is available for pickup from 9-11 a.m. on weekdays and is handed out alphabetically by last name on the following days:
- Monday: A-E:
- Tuesday: F-J
- Wednesday: K-O
- Thursday: P-T
- Friday: U-Z
The pet food bank will continue as long as supplies last. The Humane Society will provide curbside assistance and asked that people stay in their cars.
The service takes place at the organization's Sam Swope Pet Treatment & Lifesaving Center, 241 Steedly Drive, in Louisville.
