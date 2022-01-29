LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Kentucky Humane Society's most recognizable faces celebrated an anniversary Saturday.
Ethan, a dog left outside of the Humane Society clinging to life, was found a year ago.
A family dropping off donations to the nonprofit saw the dog, who was underfed and just 38 pounds at the time, and helped.
"A year ago today, we weren't even sure he was going to live," Jeff Callaway, the dog's owner, said. "And if he lived, we weren't sure if he was going to have problems, to come this far in a year, and all the successes he's had, it's amazing."
After weeks of 24-hour care and a strict diet, Ethan met his goal weight of 80-plus pounds and learned how to sit and walk properly on a leash with his foster family.
Ethan, now 130 pounds, celebrated his survival at PG and J's Dog Park Bar Saturday. His story gained worldwide attention and helped lead to funding for animal shelters.
Calloway is thankful for the community's support of Ethan.
"Spotting him in the parking lot and being aware and alerting someone didn't just save Ethan's life," Callaway said. "All the donations and the awareness that brought to the Kentucky Humane Society and other local shelters have saved probably thousands of dogs' lives."
Feeders Supply will match up to $15,000 of donations to the Kentucky Humane Society through midnight on Saturday in honor of Ethan's rescue anniversary.
The funds will support the Kentucky Humane Society's "Pet Helpline" program, which provides care to animals whose families are facing financial hardship.
Related Stories:
- Ethan the rescue dog will go up for adoption soon
- Ethan the rescue dog reunites with family that helped save his life
- Once malnourished, Ethan the dog reaches goal weight on road to recovery
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.