LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Your pup can get you free tickets to next Tuesday's Racing Louisville FC game.
The Kentucky Humane Society is launching it's first "Pups at the Pitch" pet photo contest. Participants have until 5 p.m. Friday, July 29, to submit a picture of their pup to KHS on Facebook.
Voting will end at midnight Sunday, July 31. A winner will be announced Aug. 1.
The winner will get six free tickets to the game on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Plus, his or her pets picture will be displayed on the jumbotron at the game.
Pups are also invited to Tuesday night's match. The first 2,500 fans who bring their dogs will receive a free bandana.
A portion of Pups at the Pitch ticket sales will go to the Kentucky Humane Society.
