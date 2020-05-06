LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Help is on the way for pet owners struggling to provide food for their furry friends during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kentucky Humane Society has received a $10,000 grant from the COVID-19 Relief Fund. That grant is expected to help dog, cat and horse owners struggling during the outbreak.
The Kentucky Humane Society will use the money to provide resources such as pet food, horse feed, emergency vet services and emergency pet boarding for families financially impacted by the virus.
To qualify for assistance, families must call the KHS Pet Help Line at 502-509-4PET (4738) and speak to a counselor.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.