LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As winter weather prepares to make its way into Kentuckiana, the Kentucky Humane Society is finalizing plans to make sure volunteers are ready to keep animals at the shelter safe.
Karen Koenig, vice president of animal welfare for KHS, said some staff members will spend the night at the shelter in the event road conditions are rough.
"We'll have staff taking some animals home tomorrow before the storm hits and before it gets bad," she said. "Those who can take home animals will, and we'll also put out a foster call for anybody that can take home an animal for a couple days."
Koenig says KHS' Main Campus doesn't have a generator, but it does have many blankets on hand they can use to help keep animals warm. She said food and other supplies are well stocked.
Koenig said pet owners need to use extra caution when winter weather hits.
"First and foremost, if your animal lives outside, try to get them inside," she said. "It's really dangerous, and they can freeze to death. If you can't bring them inside, put them in your garage or any enclosed area and get them out of the wind."
She also said to make sure to check your pet's paws for salt that can be buried in fur after walking over treated areas.
Related Stories:
- Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency as Kentucky awaits 'dangerous' winter storm
- Power out? Here are 6 things you should do immediately
- Icy conditions expected in Kentuckiana and traffic cams could be key to warning drivers
- JCPS using nontraditional instruction day Thursday with winter weather expected
- Power out? Here are 6 things you should do immediately
- SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for day cares and businesses for Feb. 3, 2022
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.