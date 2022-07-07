LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society is bringing low-cost pet wellness services to west Louisville.
An announcement was made Thursday for a partnership with Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center.
Two days each month, the KHS CARE-a-van mobile vet clinic will be parked at the sports and learning center on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
Appointments have to be scheduled to visit. For more information, including pricing and scheduling, click here.
The first appointments are July 18-19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
