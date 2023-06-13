LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Humane Society is inviting pets and their owners to show off their "purr-ide."
The nonprofit organization released a new line of merchandise promoting Pride Month, which is dedicated to celebration and commemoration of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender pride.
Proceeds will help cats, dogs and horses in the local area. Shipping prices have been lowered for all merchandise.
To purchase items from the collection, click here.
