LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society dubbed 2019 the year of the cat as it celebrated its largest adoption year on record.
For the first time in the organization's history, more cats were adopted last year than dogs. In total, KHS said 6,902 animals found homes in 2019, which breaks down to 3,424 cats, 3,398 dogs and 80 horses.
Officials say many senior citizens, busy families and people who travel for work are choosing cats.
The Humane Society said 1,583 adoptions happened at the Purrfect Day Cafe on Bardstown Road. The cafe serves coffee and snacks while customers interact with adoptable cats and kittens.
