Dogs from eastern Kentucky arrive at the Kentucky Humane Society
1 of 11
The Kentucky Humane Society is taking in dogs from eastern Kentucky to help free up shelters who are trying to reunite pets with families after the flooding.
The Kentucky Humane Society is taking in dogs from eastern Kentucky to help free up shelters who are trying to reunite pets with families after the flooding.
The Kentucky Humane Society is taking in dogs from eastern Kentucky to help free up shelters who are trying to reunite pets with families after the flooding.
The Kentucky Humane Society is taking in dogs from eastern Kentucky to help free up shelters who are trying to reunite pets with families after the flooding.
The Kentucky Humane Society is taking in dogs from eastern Kentucky to help free up shelters who are trying to reunite pets with families after the flooding.
The Kentucky Humane Society is taking in dogs from eastern Kentucky to help free up shelters who are trying to reunite pets with families after the flooding.
The Kentucky Humane Society is taking in dogs from eastern Kentucky to help free up shelters who are trying to reunite pets with families after the flooding.
The Kentucky Humane Society is taking in dogs from eastern Kentucky to help free up shelters who are trying to reunite pets with families after the flooding.
The Kentucky Humane Society is taking in dogs from eastern Kentucky to help free up shelters who are trying to reunite pets with families after the flooding.
The Kentucky Humane Society is taking in dogs from eastern Kentucky to help free up shelters who are trying to reunite pets with families after the flooding.
The Kentucky Humane Society is taking in dogs from eastern Kentucky to help free up shelters who are trying to reunite pets with families after the flooding.
It's been nearly a month since the floods and there are more than 250 homeless animals at eastern Kentucky shelters and more animals are expected.
A total of 204 animals are already in Louisville from the region. Those animals were already in eastern Kentucky shelters.
The point of bringing them to Louisville is to free up room in shelters there for animals who were lost in the flood.
KHS said it will continue to help as long as needed.
"We are going to continue to bring in as many as we can," Sara Brown-Meehan with KHS said. "We're also taking in supplies and providing financial aid to those shelters. To do everything that we can to help them."
The animals are given a check-up and any shot they may need before being put up for adoption.
Some are then sent to other shelters that have room in the region to be adopted. For information on how to adopt, click here.