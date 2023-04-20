LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society is helping eastern Kentucky communities impacted by last year's devastating flooding.
KHS is taking in homeless animals and animals from the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter, as well as the Floyd County Animal Shelter, both of which are severely overcrowded.
The humane society is also bringing much-needed medical, shelter and cleaning supplies to those impacted.
Staff members will also help with animal care and cleaning.
KHS' CARE-a-van mobile clinic is set up in Hazard, Kentucky, providing free spay and neuter surgeries, vaccines and microchips.
For information about how to donate to KHS, click here.
For information about the KHS mobile clinic, including pricing and upcoming stops, or to schedule an appointment, click here.
