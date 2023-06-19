KY Humane Society Cat Pic
The Kentucky Humane Society has recently taken in a large amount of puppies and kittens, leaving them in need of supplies.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society is encouraging cat adoptions this summer.

The nonprofit organization is waiving adoption fees for adult cats. All cats that are at least 1 year old and housed at the Main and East campuses are ready for adoption.

Jefferson County adopters will still have to pay a licensing fee that costs $10.50.

"Whether you're searching for an independent, low-maintenance feline roommate or a snuggly new best friend, you’re sure to find a paw-some new pal at KHS," Kentucky Humane Society posted on Facebook.

The East Campus at 1000 Lyndon Lane is open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends. The Main Campus at 241 Steedly Drive is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends.

To view adoptable cats, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags