LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky hunters killed a record amount of deer during the 2019 gun season.
Hunters brought in 107,039 deer during the 16-day modern gun season, the Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a news release Thursday. That breaks last year's record of 106,804.
Officials said hunters brought in 35,143 deer during opening weekend, 19,234 in the second weekend, and 11,576 in the final weekend. Those are also record-breaking numbers for the second and third weekends.
Fish and wildlife officials credited weather conditions ahead of opening day, and little available nourishment from plants this year, which puts deer on the move.
Wildlife officials expect record hunting numbers to continue through Muzzleloader season, which runs from Dec. 14 through Dec. 22. If it does, they said the 2019-2020 season could be on track to beat the 2015-2016 season record total of 155,730 deer killed.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.