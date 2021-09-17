LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Day after day, doctors say more patients are coming to local hospitals. And the increase in demand is becoming challenging.
Indiana is now reporting more than 82% of ICU beds across the state are taken. In Kentucky, ICU capacity is more than 91%.
"It's a constantly changing situation," said Dr. Ashley Montgomery-Yates with UK HealthCare. "We never know if we're going to get 10 more patients today, are we going to get 20, are our numbers going to go up or down? There's all the other people in Kentucky who also need us. If you have a car wreck, you want to come here to the level one trauma center and be cared for."
Doctors at the University of Kentucky Hospital said they will likely be operating in a surge capacity for a while. Hospital officials said they are seeing their highest patient surge ever. As of Friday morning, UK had 156 patients with COVID-19, and 35 of those were on ventilators.
In Louisville, Norton Healthcare and University of Louisville Hospital are also continuing to see high COVID-19 case numbers. Norton reported more than 1,092 patients across their system overall Friday, including 203 who have tested positive for COVID-19. Hospital officials said 56 beds are still available, and plans are in place to boost bed capacity if needed.
As of Thursday, University Hospital reported 153 COVID-19 patients across its system. Doctors said the amount of COVID-positive patients at UofL this year has repeatedly topped even the highest numbers from 2020.
As of Thursday, Baptist Health reported 471 COVID-19 patients across its nine hospitals. Of those, 102 are in the ICU, and 76 are on a ventilator.
Kentucky Children's Hospital said it is also seeing an increase in patients, and doctors said flu and cold season is only making matters worse.
"They do seem to have more symptoms this go around, because the Delta variant is more contagious," said Dr. Lindsay Ragsdale with Kentucky Children's Hospital. "This is affecting parents and grandparents and everyone that is connected to having a child that is sick. This is every parent's worst nightmare."
Doctors also said the recent surge is leading to more children needing help for mental health issues to cope with changing school and social schedules and coping with the death of loved ones.
