LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky and Indiana are joining 19 other states in suing the federal government to stop the COVID-19 pandemic requirement that people wear masks on planes, trains and other public transport.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court in Tampa, Florida, contends that the mask mandate exceeds the authority of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The suit claims President Joe Biden's administration used a "failed interpretation of a quarantine statute" to authorize the mask mandate.
The CDC rule took effect Feb. 1, 2021. It requires “the wearing of masks by people on public transportation conveyances or on the premises of transportation hubs,” according to the agency website. The rule has been relaxed somewhat but was recently extended until at least April 18 for domestic and international travel in general.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued a statement joining the suit and said the mandate exceeds the authority of the CDC.
“With most states now relaxing their COVID-19 requirements, the CDC should follow suit and eliminate the mask mandate for airports, train stations, and other transportation hubs,” said Cameron.
“Despite their repeated defeats in courts of law,” Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said in a release. "Power-obsessed leftists continue trying to impose federal mask and vaccine mandates. Here in Indiana, we continue fighting for American liberty at every turn.”
A total of 21 states have joined the suit including Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.
