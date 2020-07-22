LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Both Indiana and Kentucky continue to see an increase in coronavirus cases, but health experts have expressed even greater concerns about a rise in the share of tests that are coming back positive.
"The rate of positivity is an important indicator because it can provide insights into whether a community is conducting enough testing to find cases," according to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.
"If a community’s positivity is high, it suggests that that community may largely be testing the sickest patients and possibly missing milder or asymptomatic cases," the university said. "A lower positivity may indicate that a community is including in its testing patients with milder or no symptoms."
The positivity rate in Indiana was about 9% on Wednesday, while Kentucky’s was at 4.92%. The World Health Organizations recommends that the rate should be below 5%.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday that his decision to require masks in Indiana beginning Monday was driven by the state's rising positivity rate. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, too, has said he is concerned about the rise in Kentucky's rate.
Nonetheless, rates in Indiana and Kentucky remain far below those experienced by some of the hardest-hit states. For example, the positivity rate in Arizona in the last few days has exceeded 20%. Nationwide, the rate is at about 8.5%, about twice as high as it was about a month ago — but significantly lower than during the early part of the pandemic.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.