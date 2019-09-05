LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big celebration was held Thursday at the Kentucky International Convention Center, marking one year since its reopening.
In 2015, the convention center closed for two years for $207 million worth of renovations. The size of the building increased by more than a third, and the outdated facility got some much-needed updates.
Over the past year, the new and improved convention center has hosted more than 130 events for an estimated economic impact of $92 million.
David Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues, said attendance at conventions is growing. He also credited the convention center for filling downtown hotels. According to the Louisville Tourism press office, from June 2018 to July 2019, 711,864 nights were booked in hotel rooms, almost 57,000 room nights above the annual goal of 655,000.
"We're not just chasing the trend. We're setting the trend," Beck said. "This facility is geared to meet today and tomorrows guest's needs."
