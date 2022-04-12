LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Jailers Association met Monday to discuss the status of Bullitt County Jailer Paul Watkins, who was secretly recorded hurling racial slurs at employees.
Watkins is heard repeatedly using the “N-word” and other demeaning language in the recording filed as evidence in a lawsuit in state court, WDRB News reported Monday. Watkins, who was voted into office in 2018, is seeking reelection for a second term.
Renee McDaniel, a spokeswoman for the Kentucky Jailers Association, said its executive board met to discuss the contents of the story.
"The Executive Board is beginning an investigation for referral to our ethics committee," McDaniel said Tuesday. "Once more information becomes available we will be happy to share.
"We do not condone the actions or words of Mr. Watkins, but must follow the appropriate steps outlined in our bylaws before removing Mr. Watkins from our association.”
Every jailer in the state is part of the association.
Watkins has served on the Bullitt County Republican Party's executive committee since at least 2017, chairman Curt Hudson said.
Hudson called Watkins' comments "absolutely inexcusable."
"We don't condone what he said. We don't like what he said. We don't support what he said at all, whatsoever," Hudson said Tuesday.
He said he has spoken with Watkins and told him that his words and actions don't reflect the county party's values.
Watkins' position on the executive committee will be brought up at the panel's next meeting on May 5, Hudson said.
"It will be part of the discussion, yes." he said. "There is accountability within our group. We're going to hold our candidates accountable."
The conversation took place March 3 among Watkins, former Bullitt County Sheriff Dave Greenwell and a mutual acquaintance of the men, Ronnie Miller. Greenwell recorded the meeting.
“I’m saying this, like, to you all. I don’t say this in public,” Watkins said. “See, my granddaughter’s married to a f****** n***** and he is a n*****. There’s a thing — there’s a difference between a black guy and a n*****, and this bastard…”
Among other slurs, Watkins is heard using the “N-word” six times in the nearly 64-minute recording. It is now part of a whistleblower lawsuit filed against Watkins last year by two former employees of the Bullitt County Detention Center.
Greenwell came forward with the recording saying he wants people to hear what Watkins said. Watkins went on to talk not only about family but about county leaders, including Bullitt County Judge-Executive Jerry Summers and former and current co-workers.
Watkins declined repeated requests for an on-camera interview. His attorney, Carol Petitt released a statement:
“A private conversation between colleagues has been released that was secretly recorded while Jailer Paul Watkins was enduring a period of significant personal stress and it contains disparaging comments," he said. "These inappropriate comments in no way reflect how Jailer Watkins considers the individuals mentioned and he sincerely regrets the descriptions and comments used."
Summers has called on Watkins "to resign" and said "the residents of Bullitt County deserve better than his inexcusable behavior."
Related Stories:
Reporter Marcus Green contributed.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.