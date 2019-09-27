LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is one of seven rural states taking part in a nationwide action plan to end the HIV epidemic.
After meeting this week in Frankfort the state's Department for Public Health has decided to join the first phase of Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America, a national initiative that aims to reduce new HIV infections in the U.S. to fewer than 3,000 per year by 2030, according to a news release from the Commonwealth of Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
"This initiative will provide the hardest hit communities with the additional expertise, technology and resources required to address the HIV epidemic locally," Laura Cheever, an official with the Health Resources and Service Administration’s HIV/AIDS Bureau, said in the release.
Other goals of the plan are to first diagnose people with HIV as soon as possible so they can be treated quickly. Doctors plan to respond to outbreaks faster by using new laboratory methods to see where HIV may be spreading most rapidly.
The initiative also aims to prevent the spread of HIV through education.
